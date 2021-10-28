Peterborough United’s rivals could soon have new owners and that could be bad news for manager Grant McCann

Hull City manager Grant McCann

A £30 million deal to buy the Tigers has been agreed in principle between current owner Assem Allam and Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali.

Ilicali is on the record that he would fill the club with ‘Turkish people’ in management and playing positions if his bid goes through.

McCann, a former Posh player and manager, is already under pressure after overseeing just two wins in 14 Championship matches this season. Hull lost 2-1 at home to Posh earlier this month and sit 22nd in the table, two places and five points behind his former club.

It’s thought McCann’s job is safe while Allam remains in control and ‘Hull Live’ are reporting the deal is far from certain to go ahead.

‘Hull Live’ reported today that due diligence has yet to take place.

McCann plans to fight in despite regular stick from Hull supporters. He believes he will be judged on performances rather than results.

“I’ll be judged on performance,” McCann said when asked if he needed to change the style in a bid to get results.

“Yes, I know from the outside looking in they’ll be thinking ‘he’ll be judged on results’ and yes, I want to win. I’m one of the biggest winners you’ll ever come across.

“But I’m big on performance and we’re big on performance at this football club.

“We know that the more we perform, the more we continue to work on the processes and the way we want to play, things will change. That’s the way we’ll approach every game.”