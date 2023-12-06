News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Peterborough United's rivals appoint a head coach recently sacked by a League Two club

Peterborough United’s local rivals Cambridge United have appointed Neil Harris as their new head coach.
By Alan Swann
Published 6th Dec 2023, 21:13 GMT
Neil Harris. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.Neil Harris. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.
Neil Harris. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

Harris, who was recently sacked by League Two side Gillingham, replaces Mark Bonner who was dismissed by Cambridge just three weeks after a 5-0 thrashing at Posh.

Harris has previously managed Millwall and Cardiff City. He steered Millwall to promotion from League One via the play-offs in the 2016-17 season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cambridge have been in freefall in League One, losing their last three games to drop to 18th place, but they did beat Fleetwood 4-0 in the FA Cup last weekend.

Harris will make his debut in the dugout in a League One game at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Related topics:League TwoMillwallLeague OneCardiff CityGillingham