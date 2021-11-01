Peterborough United’s relegation rivals sack their manager ahead of a big game

Markus Schopp. Photo: George Wood, Getty Images.

The Tykes, play-off semi-finallists last season under former boss Valérien Ismaël, have lost their last seven Championship matches and sit next-to-bottom of the table. Austrian Schopp replaced Ismael when he left for West Brom in the summer.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at a Bristol City side who hadn’t won at home for 17 matches was the final straw for the Barnsley board. Barnsley have won just one league match this season and scored just nine goals.