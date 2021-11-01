Peterborough United’s relegation rivals sack their manager ahead of a big game

Peterborough United’s Championship relegation rivals Barnsley have today (November 1) parted company with manager Markus Schopp.

By Alan Swann
Monday, 1st November 2021, 10:19 am
Markus Schopp. Photo: George Wood, Getty Images.

The Tykes, play-off semi-finallists last season under former boss Valérien Ismaël, have lost their last seven Championship matches and sit next-to-bottom of the table. Austrian Schopp replaced Ismael when he left for West Brom in the summer.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at a Bristol City side who hadn’t won at home for 17 matches was the final straw for the Barnsley board. Barnsley have won just one league match this season and scored just nine goals.

Barnsley have a big game at home to bottom club Derby County on Wednesday (November 3).

