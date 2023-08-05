A new-look Posh side worked hard for long period to dig out a 1-0 win at the Select Car Leasing Stadium who, despite their problems, fielded a number of players who played regularly in the Championship last season.

Ephron Mason-Clark got Posh’ campaign going with a brilliant looping header in the first half for an against the run of play opener but then limped from the field with a suspected hamstring issue less than five minutes into the second.

Late changes helped Posh survive a prolonged period of pressure against a home side who were launching balls into the box, mostly looking for the head of tall forward Andy Carroll.

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson celebrates the victory at full-time in front of the travelling fans. Photo: Joe Dent.

Darren Ferguson was delighted with the resilience of his side, he said: “It’s very pleasing to start with a win in such a tough game and to get a clean sheet.

“I’m happy with elements of the performance. We didn’t start well, we didn’t control the game and looked a bit frantic and nervous though. Nic bailed us out a couple of times by coming off his line.

“We made it easy for them, we didn’t play quick enough, we didn’t get players in the correct positions enough. We wanted them to come onto us so we could play past them we could but they were very intense.

Harrison Burrows and Romoney Crichlow of Peterborough United embrace at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent.

“From the goal onwards, we got more control and more confidence.

"We’ve done a lot of work on getting balls into the box we didn’t have anywhere near enough last season. It’s some header, so much power it caught everyone by surprise when it went into the net.

"We then had to dig it out because they were putting balls into the box. The way the game is now there is always going to be around eight and ten minutes- which is a factor and gets the crowd up- but we dug it out and blocked things.

"A lot of the elements needed to win a game of football were there today; toughing out out, winnings things, tackles, headers, blocks along with some really good football at times. The players will really come on from it.

Despite the injury to the new captain, Ferguson was pleased with the way his side were able to secure the three points in the second half.

Ricky-Jade Jones came on in Mason-Clark’s place and terrorised the home defence for around 15 minutes to relieve the pressure on Posh.

Ferguson was visibly pumped up at the full-time whistle, celebrating exuberantly in front of the travelling fans.

He added: “For 15 minutes Ricky was unplayable. He was so good. He’s got a lot to learn but jesus, he was really good.

"That’s what I want off Ricky. He’s been in and out for four years and he needs to go to a different level now. It’s hard for him but all he can do it what he did today, he was brilliant.

"We got more control in the second half and created more chances. Kwame was a threat on the right, Ricky was on the left, he had two good chances to score.

“We just had to dig it out and show toughness. Crichlow and Ronnie in the second half showed a real toughness and I was delighted with that.

“It meant a lot and it was good for the fans. Given the way last season ended, there were those apprehensive with how we’d do this season but certainly we’ve got a group that will have a right go.”