Josh Knight in action for Posh against Kyle Dempsey of Bolton. Photo: Paul Currie/Shutterstock .Josh Knight in action for Posh against Kyle Dempsey of Bolton. Photo: Paul Currie/Shutterstock .
Peterborough United's players weren't far away from being very good, but frustration had set in well before the end

Peterborough United failed to make the most of unlimited second-half possession against the 10 men of Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 17:51 BST

Posh turned round level at 1-1 at the Toughsheet Stadium after the hosts had been reduced to 10 men by referee Ross Joyce.

But despite hitting the wooodwork three times Posh barely carved out a scoring chance.

Posh had arguably played better against 11 men.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5- Poor, 4-Very poor

Survived a couple of hairy moments in the first-half even before his fumble of a low cross presented Bolton with an imediate equaliser. His passing was also poor. Little to do in the second-half - 5.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

Survived a couple of hairy moments in the first-half even before his fumble of a low cross presented Bolton with an imediate equaliser. His passing was also poor. Little to do in the second-half - 5.

The captain was always an outlet on the right and he found some fine positions without finding too many good crosses. Took a caution after chatting to the referee (presumably in his role as skipper) which now meand a one-match ban - 6.5.

2. PETER KIOSO

The captain was always an outlet on the right and he found some fine positions without finding too many good crosses. Took a caution after chatting to the referee (presumably in his role as skipper) which now meand a one-match ban - 6.5.

The left-back was at the centre of many incidents in this match. His delightful cross which led to the Posh goal was followed instantly by a defensive loss of concentration which helped Bolton equalise. Burrows struck the post twice and possibly should have converted the first one. His corners were good, but Posh couldn't get a header on target. He was targeted defensively late on, but just about coped - 7.5.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

The left-back was at the centre of many incidents in this match. His delightful cross which led to the Posh goal was followed instantly by a defensive loss of concentration which helped Bolton equalise. Burrows struck the post twice and possibly should have converted the first one. His corners were good, but Posh couldn't get a header on target. He was targeted defensively late on, but just about coped - 7.5.

A couple of passing errors notwithstanding this was a decent display from the centre-back. He made one excellent covering interception in the first-half and one fine clearance from under his own crossbar late on - 7.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

A couple of passing errors notwithstanding this was a decent display from the centre-back. He made one excellent covering interception in the first-half and one fine clearance from under his own crossbar late on - 7.

