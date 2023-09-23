3 . HARRISON BURROWS

The left-back was at the centre of many incidents in this match. His delightful cross which led to the Posh goal was followed instantly by a defensive loss of concentration which helped Bolton equalise. Burrows struck the post twice and possibly should have converted the first one. His corners were good, but Posh couldn't get a header on target. He was targeted defensively late on, but just about coped - 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent