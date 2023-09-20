News you can trust since 1948
Peter Kioso celebrates his stunning goal. Photo: David Lowndes.Peter Kioso celebrates his stunning goal. Photo: David Lowndes.
Peterborough United's players were poor but then came to life in the second half

Peterborough United’s players rallied in the second half after a poor first half showing against struggling Cheltenham Town.
By Ben Jones
Published 19th Sep 2023, 22:34 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 07:08 BST

Posh struggled to create chances in the opening 45 minutes but were able to inject more pace and directness in the second to spare their blushes and achieve a 3-0 win.

A lot of players significantly improved their marks in the second half.

RATINGS: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

A night when he wasn't really needed. Wouldn't have got to Keena's shot had it been just a few inches to the right though 7.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

A night when he wasn't really needed. Wouldn't have got to Keena's shot had it been just a few inches to the right though 7. Photo: Pete Norton

Showed his worth from set-pieces once again with some good deliveries. Ended the night with a goal he scored with good composure and an assist. 8.

2. HARRISON BURROWS

Showed his worth from set-pieces once again with some good deliveries. Ended the night with a goal he scored with good composure and an assist. 8. Photo: a

There was so much space he operated as a central midfielder pretty much. Kept things simple and won the ball back well to start the attack for the first goal. 7.

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

There was so much space he operated as a central midfielder pretty much. Kept things simple and won the ball back well to start the attack for the first goal. 7. Photo: Pete Norton

Won't have many more comfortable nights in his career. 7.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

Won't have many more comfortable nights in his career. 7. Photo: Joe Dent

