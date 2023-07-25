Peterborough United's players were poor all over the pitch at Peterborough Sports
Only fools and pessimists take any notice of pre-season results, but players can still be judged on performance.
By Alan Swann
Published 25th Jul 2023, 23:09 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 23:24 BST
And that isn’t good news for Posh players on duty in Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at National League North side Peterborough Sports.
The 4 and 5 keys on the PT ratings keyboard received a post-match bashing.
Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor.
