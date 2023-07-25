News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Kwame Poku in action for Posh at Peterborough Sports, Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comKwame Poku in action for Posh at Peterborough Sports, Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Kwame Poku in action for Posh at Peterborough Sports, Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United's players were poor all over the pitch at Peterborough Sports

Only fools and pessimists take any notice of pre-season results, but players can still be judged on performance.
By Alan Swann
Published 25th Jul 2023, 23:09 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 23:24 BST

And that isn’t good news for Posh players on duty in Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at National League North side Peterborough Sports.

The 4 and 5 keys on the PT ratings keyboard received a post-match bashing.

Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor.

Beaten by a penalty. Nothing else to do. Looks okay with the ball at his feet, although there was little pressing going on - 6.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

Beaten by a penalty. Nothing else to do. Looks okay with the ball at his feet, although there was little pressing going on - 6. Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
A bright and busy opening, but his crosses rarely found their target. Eventually became as sloppy as everyone else - 5.

2. PETER KIOSO

A bright and busy opening, but his crosses rarely found their target. Eventually became as sloppy as everyone else - 5. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Weak as a left-back and when moved further forward. Denied by a fine block late on when threatening to equalise - 4.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

Weak as a left-back and when moved further forward. Denied by a fine block late on when threatening to equalise - 4. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Happy to try and stroll through the game and caught out occasionally as a result, including when conceding the penalty - 4.5.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

Happy to try and stroll through the game and caught out occasionally as a result, including when conceding the penalty - 4.5. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Peterborough SportsNational League