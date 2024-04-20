They played some terrific football in the first-half and finished the game strongly as well to claim a 12th away win of the season.
It was also a welcome clean sheet for the defence as goalkeeper Jed Steer made a couple of sound saves.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
1. JED STEER
Not overly-tested, but one key one-on-one save, one good reaction save and some safe handling - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JAMES DORNELLY
A fine Football League debut for the teenager who passed the ball sensibly and accurately for the most part. Defended solidly against former Premier League player Scott Sinclair. Cramped up after an hour and substituted - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
Very busy up and down the left flank. Not every cross reached its target, but he claimed a late assist with a perfect pass for his mate Ricky-Jade Jones - 7. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
4. JOSH KNIGHT
A strong performance all round from the centre-back. Always in the right place at the right time to clear crosses and block shots - 8. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com