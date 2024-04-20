Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh at Bristol Rovers. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comRonnie Edwards in action for Posh at Bristol Rovers. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Peterborough United's players were excellent for 45 minutes and also finished the game well to chalk up a comfortable win

Peterborough United’s players showed class and composure as they eased to a 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 17:52 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 17:43 BST

They played some terrific football in the first-half and finished the game strongly as well to claim a 12th away win of the season.

It was also a welcome clean sheet for the defence as goalkeeper Jed Steer made a couple of sound saves.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Not overly-tested, but one key one-on-one save, one good reaction save and some safe handling - 7.

1. JED STEER

Not overly-tested, but one key one-on-one save, one good reaction save and some safe handling - 7.

A fine Football League debut for the teenager who passed the ball sensibly and accurately for the most part. Defended solidly against former Premier League player Scott Sinclair. Cramped up after an hour and substituted - 7.

2. JAMES DORNELLY

A fine Football League debut for the teenager who passed the ball sensibly and accurately for the most part. Defended solidly against former Premier League player Scott Sinclair. Cramped up after an hour and substituted - 7.

Very busy up and down the left flank. Not every cross reached its target, but he claimed a late assist with a perfect pass for his mate Ricky-Jade Jones - 7.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

Very busy up and down the left flank. Not every cross reached its target, but he claimed a late assist with a perfect pass for his mate Ricky-Jade Jones - 7.

A strong performance all round from the centre-back. Always in the right place at the right time to clear crosses and block shots - 8.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

A strong performance all round from the centre-back. Always in the right place at the right time to clear crosses and block shots - 8.

