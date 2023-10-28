News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United players celebrate during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Blackpool and Peterborough at Bloomfield Road. Photo: Joe Dent.Peterborough United players celebrate during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Blackpool and Peterborough at Bloomfield Road. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United's players started strong and held firm to see off high-flying opponents

Peterborough United delivered an impressive display for large parts against Blackpool but had to show guts not to let Blackpool get level in their eventual 4-2 win.
By Ben Jones
Published 28th Oct 2023, 18:26 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 18:46 BST

The Posh attackers impressed the most with Ephron Mason-Clark’s missed penalty being the only sour note but even he made up for that.

Posh are now nine league games unbeaten.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

A star performer for Posh and kept his head during the difficult period at 3-2. He was commanding in his box and came out well to claim to help relieve the pressure. Made two excellent saves in quick succession and got unlucky for the second after a deflection. 8.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

A star performer for Posh and kept his head during the difficult period at 3-2. He was commanding in his box and came out well to claim to help relieve the pressure. Made two excellent saves in quick succession and got unlucky for the second after a deflection. 8.

Scored a brilliant free-kick to make the scores 2-0 and played a great pass to set up the move that led to the opener. Substituted though as the pressure poured on in the closing stages. 7.

2. HARRISON BURROWS

Scored a brilliant free-kick to make the scores 2-0 and played a great pass to set up the move that led to the opener. Substituted though as the pressure poured on in the closing stages. 7.

Looks to have established a good link up with Katongo already, a key part in helping Posh get onto the front foot in the first half with his interceptions and passing. 7.

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

Looks to have established a good link up with Katongo already, a key part in helping Posh get onto the front foot in the first half with his interceptions and passing. 7.

Some sloppy defending and marking in the backline made Posh's life more difficult than it should have been. 6.5.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

Some sloppy defending and marking in the backline made Posh's life more difficult than it should have been. 6.5.

