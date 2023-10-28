Peterborough United delivered an impressive display for large parts against Blackpool but had to show guts not to let Blackpool get level in their eventual 4-2 win.
The Posh attackers impressed the most with Ephron Mason-Clark’s missed penalty being the only sour note but even he made up for that.
Posh are now nine league games unbeaten.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
A star performer for Posh and kept his head during the difficult period at 3-2. He was commanding in his box and came out well to claim to help relieve the pressure. Made two excellent saves in quick succession and got unlucky for the second after a deflection. 8. Photo: Joe Dent
2. HARRISON BURROWS
Scored a brilliant free-kick to make the scores 2-0 and played a great pass to set up the move that led to the opener. Substituted though as the pressure poured on in the closing stages. 7. Photo: Joe Dent
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Looks to have established a good link up with Katongo already, a key part in helping Posh get onto the front foot in the first half with his interceptions and passing. 7. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
Some sloppy defending and marking in the backline made Posh's life more difficult than it should have been. 6.5. Photo: David Lowndes