Posh forward Ricky-Jade Jones shoots at the Wycombe goal. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's players shrunk from the challenge against tough opponents

Peterborough United’s players couldn’t cope with the pressure of a home game against League One play-off rivals Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium on New Year’s Day.

By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago

A promising first-half was followed by a dreadful second period as Posh slipped to their heaviest defeat of the League One season.

There were few individual highlights from a 3-0 defeat.

Ratings key: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Below average, 4-Poor.

1. WILL BLACKMORE

Caught flat-footed by the opening goal, but couldn't do a lot about the other two. Made a good save at the feet of Anis Mehmeti to keep the score down. 6.

Photo: Joe Dent

2. FRANKIE KENT

Posh were overrun at times in the second-half and Kent's hesitancy didn't help. Posh need obvious leaders, certainly at the back 5.

Photo: Joe Dent

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

Some good moments on the ball, but this is a fragile defence and he's in the middle of it 5.5.

Photo: Joe Dent

4. KELL WATTS

Solid enough in the first-half when Posh were hardly under pressure, but started to struggle and taken off when Posh changed shape 5.5.

Photo: Joe Dent

