Peterborough United's players shrunk from the challenge against tough opponents
Peterborough United’s players couldn’t cope with the pressure of a home game against League One play-off rivals Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium on New Year’s Day.
By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago
A promising first-half was followed by a dreadful second period as Posh slipped to their heaviest defeat of the League One season.
There were few individual highlights from a 3-0 defeat.
Ratings key: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Below average, 4-Poor.
