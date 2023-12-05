News you can trust since 1948
David Ajiboye battles wins two Arsenal players.David Ajiboye battles wins two Arsenal players.
Peterborough United's players showed just why it was men against boys in comfortable victory over Arsenal Under 21s

Peterborough United’s players were no match for their young Arsenal counterparts in a 3-0 win on Tuesday night. in the EFL Trophy.
By Ben Jones
Published 4th Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 22:28 GMT

A number of Posh’s fringe players put on a show to remind the Posh boss of the value they have and it was a comfortable night for the defence, although goalkeeper Fynn Talley still managed to stand out and make another penalty save.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of the World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

Made another penalty save to add to his collection and made a couple of important saves in the first half to prevent Arsenal getting back into the game when it was a closer contest. Another couple of strong stops is stoppage time on a good night for him. 8.

1. FYNN TALLEY

Made another penalty save to add to his collection and made a couple of important saves in the first half to prevent Arsenal getting back into the game when it was a closer contest. Another couple of strong stops is stoppage time on a good night for him. 8.

Looks quite awkward with the ball at his feet but looked strong in defence when required. 7.

2. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

Looks quite awkward with the ball at his feet but looked strong in defence when required. 7.

It was a comfortable game for all of the defenders, Katongo wasn't asked a lot of question but was the one that gave away the penalty and he did miss a good chance to make it 4-0 in stoppage time. 6.5.

3. JADEL KATONGO

It was a comfortable game for all of the defenders, Katongo wasn't asked a lot of question but was the one that gave away the penalty and he did miss a good chance to make it 4-0 in stoppage time. 6.5.

An excellent night for the defender. He was strong in the tackle and pushed up into midfield frequently after the opening stages. Played a vital part in the first goal with a tackle to win the ball back and find Clarke-Harris. His crossing and passing set up several other good opportunities for Posh. 8.

4. ROMONEY CRICHLO

An excellent night for the defender. He was strong in the tackle and pushed up into midfield frequently after the opening stages. Played a vital part in the first goal with a tackle to win the ball back and find Clarke-Harris. His crossing and passing set up several other good opportunities for Posh. 8.

