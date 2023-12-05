Peterborough United’s players were no match for their young Arsenal counterparts in a 3-0 win on Tuesday night. in the EFL Trophy.
A number of Posh’s fringe players put on a show to remind the Posh boss of the value they have and it was a comfortable night for the defence, although goalkeeper Fynn Talley still managed to stand out and make another penalty save.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of the World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. FYNN TALLEY
Made another penalty save to add to his collection and made a couple of important saves in the first half to prevent Arsenal getting back into the game when it was a closer contest. Another couple of strong stops is stoppage time on a good night for him. 8. Photo: Joe Dent
2. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ
Looks quite awkward with the ball at his feet but looked strong in defence when required. 7. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JADEL KATONGO
It was a comfortable game for all of the defenders, Katongo wasn't asked a lot of question but was the one that gave away the penalty and he did miss a good chance to make it 4-0 in stoppage time. 6.5. Photo: Joe Dent
4. ROMONEY CRICHLO
An excellent night for the defender. He was strong in the tackle and pushed up into midfield frequently after the opening stages. Played a vital part in the first goal with a tackle to win the ball back and find Clarke-Harris. His crossing and passing set up several other good opportunities for Posh. 8. Photo: Joe Dent