A 5-1 romp at the Weston Homes Stadium means Posh have now won three League One games in a row and have completed home derby victories over both of their nearest rivals by an aggregate score of 10-1. They beat Cambridge 5-0 in November.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
1. JED STEER
Had nothing to do other than pick the ball out of his net once. He probably should have come out for that but his teammates made sure that was long forgotten. 7. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
2. HARRISON BURROWS
Almost no defending to do and afforded plenty of space to break forward. Put in some dangerous crosses that could have easily led to goals and provided the cross for the fifth, that dropped kindly for Josh Knight. 8. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Classy in possession as ever, made sure Northampton never really posed any kind of danger and was a threat from set-pieces. 8. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
Also enjoyed a comfortable night in defence and capped off a good performance with a goal he took brilliantly by rifling it into the roof of the net 8. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com