Posh ran out comfortable 3-0 winners thanks to an impressive display worlds apart from their recent disappointments.
Both the defence and attack starred as they put Blackpool to the sword to book their place in the EFL Trophy final.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
1. JED STEER
Had very little do go, despite plenty of second half ball for Blackpool it did not translate to clear-cut chances. Calm and composed when he needed to be. 8. Photo: Joe Dent
2. HARRISON BURROWS
A brilliant night for the Posh captain, stepping up with his side under pressure to all but seal the victory and then converting in stoppage time to actually seal it. Second one was well taken. 9. Photo: Joe Dent
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Defended superbly, stood up well to Blackpool's giant forwards and knew exactly where to be when he was needed to step in. 8. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
Rock solid alongside Edwards. Blackpool were limited to virtually nothing. 8. Photo: Joe Dent