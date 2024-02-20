News you can trust since 1948
Malik Mothersille celebrated putting Posh into the lead. Photo: Joe Dent.Malik Mothersille celebrated putting Posh into the lead. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United's players put in one of their performances of the season to book a Wembley place

Peterborough United’s players were back to close to their best as they ended their losing run in style.
By Ben Jones
Published 6th Feb 2024, 23:24 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 09:42 GMT

Posh ran out comfortable 3-0 winners thanks to an impressive display worlds apart from their recent disappointments.

Both the defence and attack starred as they put Blackpool to the sword to book their place in the EFL Trophy final.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Had very little do go, despite plenty of second half ball for Blackpool it did not translate to clear-cut chances. Calm and composed when he needed to be. 8.

1. JED STEER

Had very little do go, despite plenty of second half ball for Blackpool it did not translate to clear-cut chances. Calm and composed when he needed to be. 8. Photo: Joe Dent

A brilliant night for the Posh captain, stepping up with his side under pressure to all but seal the victory and then converting in stoppage time to actually seal it. Second one was well taken. 9.

2. HARRISON BURROWS

A brilliant night for the Posh captain, stepping up with his side under pressure to all but seal the victory and then converting in stoppage time to actually seal it. Second one was well taken. 9. Photo: Joe Dent

Defended superbly, stood up well to Blackpool's giant forwards and knew exactly where to be when he was needed to step in. 8.

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

Defended superbly, stood up well to Blackpool's giant forwards and knew exactly where to be when he was needed to step in. 8. Photo: Joe Dent

Rock solid alongside Edwards. Blackpool were limited to virtually nothing. 8.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

Rock solid alongside Edwards. Blackpool were limited to virtually nothing. 8. Photo: Joe Dent

