Peterborough United's players played a full part in a brilliant game at Crawley Town

By Alan Swann
Published 15th Mar 2025, 17:22 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 02:23 BST
Peterborough United’s players were involved in a League One classic at Crawley Town on Tuesday.

In a game of fluctuating fortunes Posh trailed 1-0, but led 2-1 and 3-2 before securing a 4-3 win with a brilliantly taken last-gasp penalty from Ricky-Jade Jones.

There was however a clear man-of-the-match as winger Abraham Odoh bagged a first-half hat-trick and was also brought down for the match-winning penalty.

Ratings Key: 10-Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

Didn't cover himself in glory for the first two Crawley goals, but made two fine stops in the second-half and his handling of crosses was again excellent. Cautioned for handling outside his area and Crawley hit the bar from the free kick - 6.

1. JED STEER

JED STEER

Didn't cover himself in glory for the first two Crawley goals, but made two fine stops in the second-half and his handling of crosses was again excellent. Cautioned for handling outside his area and Crawley hit the bar from the free kick - 6.

The right-back was recalled to the starting line-up and he had his hands full against a side who overloaded regularly on the left wing. Kept at it though despite a first-half yellow card - 6.

2. CARL JOHNSTON

CARL JOHNSTON

The right-back was recalled to the starting line-up and he had his hands full against a side who overloaded regularly on the left wing. Kept at it though despite a first-half yellow card - 6.

Flashes of temper occasionally threatened to disturb his night. Played with aggression and speed throughout and sent Odoh through to win the last-gasp and match-winning penalty - 7.

3. TAYO EDUN

TAYO EDUN

Flashes of temper occasionally threatened to disturb his night. Played with aggression and speed throughout and sent Odoh through to win the last-gasp and match-winning penalty - 7.

It's not easy playing against a team so fluid and so quick, but the Swedish centre-back coped better than most. Competed well, marked tightly, won headers - 7.

4. OSCAR WALLIN

OSCAR WALLIN

It's not easy playing against a team so fluid and so quick, but the Swedish centre-back coped better than most. Competed well, marked tightly, won headers - 7.

