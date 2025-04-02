In a game of fluctuating fortunes Posh trailed 1-0, but led 2-1 and 3-2 before securing a 4-3 win with a brilliantly taken last-gasp penalty from Ricky-Jade Jones.
There was however a clear man-of-the-match as winger Abraham Odoh bagged a first-half hat-trick and was also brought down for the match-winning penalty.
Ratings Key: 10-Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. JED STEER
Didn't cover himself in glory for the first two Crawley goals, but made two fine stops in the second-half and his handling of crosses was again excellent. Cautioned for handling outside his area and Crawley hit the bar from the free kick - 6. Photo: David Lowndes
2. CARL JOHNSTON
The right-back was recalled to the starting line-up and he had his hands full against a side who overloaded regularly on the left wing. Kept at it though despite a first-half yellow card - 6. Photo: David Lowndes
3. TAYO EDUN
Flashes of temper occasionally threatened to disturb his night. Played with aggression and speed throughout and sent Odoh through to win the last-gasp and match-winning penalty - 7. Photo: Darren Wiles
4. OSCAR WALLIN
It's not easy playing against a team so fluid and so quick, but the Swedish centre-back coped better than most. Competed well, marked tightly, won headers - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
