Josh Knight in action for Posh at Oxford. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United's players picked the wrong time to deliver their worst display of the season

Peterborough United’s players delivered a shocking display at Oxford United as they collapsed to their biggest defeat of the League One season.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 17:52 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 17:55 BST

It finished 5-0 to the in-form hosts and it could easily have been a lot worse. Posh were competitive for half an hour, but made catastrophic errors at both ends of the pitch before falling apart completely.

Posh still have a mathematical chance of the top two, but it will inevitably be the play-offs now barring an unlikely set of results. They need a point to make sure of a top six finish.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Made a one-on-one save in the second-half, but it was a calamitous display before that. Gave one goal away with a careless pass, hesitant at crosses and pressed into errors when kicking - 4.

1. JED STEER

Made a one-on-one save in the second-half, but it was a calamitous display before that. Gave one goal away with a careless pass, hesitant at crosses and pressed into errors when kicking - 4.

He had a torrid 45 minutes against the excellent Jacob Murphy and was unsurprisingly hooked at half-time. He was cautioned when conceding the penalty which gave Oxford the lead and never really recovered - 4.

2. JADEL KATONGO

He had a torrid 45 minutes against the excellent Jacob Murphy and was unsurprisingly hooked at half-time. He was cautioned when conceding the penalty which gave Oxford the lead and never really recovered - 4.

The captain couldn't work his magic in this game. Kept plugging away and delivered the occasional decent cross. Played the second-half as a wing-back, but to little effect - 5.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

The captain couldn't work his magic in this game. Kept plugging away and delivered the occasional decent cross. Played the second-half as a wing-back, but to little effect - 5.

From the first minute he was so far off his normal levels it was scary. Gave the ball away with casual passes, knocked off the ball too easily and was substituted at the break - 4.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

From the first minute he was so far off his normal levels it was scary. Gave the ball away with casual passes, knocked off the ball too easily and was substituted at the break - 4.

