It finished 5-0 to the in-form hosts and it could easily have been a lot worse. Posh were competitive for half an hour, but made catastrophic errors at both ends of the pitch before falling apart completely.
Posh still have a mathematical chance of the top two, but it will inevitably be the play-offs now barring an unlikely set of results. They need a point to make sure of a top six finish.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
1. JED STEER
Made a one-on-one save in the second-half, but it was a calamitous display before that. Gave one goal away with a careless pass, hesitant at crosses and pressed into errors when kicking - 4. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JADEL KATONGO
He had a torrid 45 minutes against the excellent Jacob Murphy and was unsurprisingly hooked at half-time. He was cautioned when conceding the penalty which gave Oxford the lead and never really recovered - 4. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
The captain couldn't work his magic in this game. Kept plugging away and delivered the occasional decent cross. Played the second-half as a wing-back, but to little effect - 5. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
4. JOSH KNIGHT
From the first minute he was so far off his normal levels it was scary. Gave the ball away with casual passes, knocked off the ball too easily and was substituted at the break - 4. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com