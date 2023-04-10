Jonson Clarke-Harris bundles in Posh's third against Exeter. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh boosted their play-off aspirations with a fifth win in six unbeaten matches thanks to an own goal as well as Ephron Mason-Clark and Jonson Clarke-Harris strikes.

They were also able to move up to fifth, and open up a two-point gap over Bolton and Derby, as both of Posh’s nearest play-off rivals were held to home draws by Cambridge United and MK Dons respectively.

Posh dominated the first-half and led 2-0 at the break, but conceded in the opening two minutes of the second-half which galvanised the visitors into putting their hosts under some serious pressure until Clarke-Harris netted his 24th League One goal of the season 20 minutes from time.

Joe Ward tries his luck against Exeter. Photo: Joe Dent.

"I was feeling fine at half time and two minutes later I wasn’t feeling so good,” Ferguson said.

"We were very good in the first half, confident, dominant, creating chances, although we probably needed to create more clear-cut chances with the corners we had.

"We needed that second goal because the wind played a part, but great credit to my players for getting six points over Easter.

"It was strange because we did the opposite to what we spoke about at the start of the second-half, namely playing in behind them with the ball holding up in the wind as we did for our second goal.

“But instead we played a square pass, Oliver Norburn is not in the correct position to receive it, we lose it, then the ball goes up in the air and how it goes underneath Will Norris in goal I have no idea. It was a bit of a farce.

“We then lost control of the game. We stopped passing it and started being sloppy. They pushed up higher and we couldn’t beat their press.

“We spoke about not being complacent and going and getting the next goal and of course, but they get it straight away and it gave them a lift and maybe made us a little more nervous, especially the fans.

“The third goal was much needed. We had just changed to a back three to match them up and get more control.

“Nat Ogbeta produced a worldie of a cross, Jonno does what he does and scores and then there was more calmness. We’ve had to dig it out and that might not be a bad thing.

"The key from today is to learn from our mistakes and manage the game better in the lead. If you find something that’s working, keep doing it, don’t turn it down.

"Credit to the players though for showing two sides of what is needed to win a game.”