Peterborough United players look dejected after of Wycombe Wanderers score their second goal. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh were well beaten at Adams Park and fell to 3-0 down in the second half through an Archie Collins own goal, Jack Grimmer and former Posh man Kieran Sadlier, from a poor Bilokapic, before David Ajiboye and Ricky-Jade Jones scored in quick succession to ignite thoughts of a comeback.

These were short lived, however, as Wycombe two further goals from a Sam Vokes header that deflected in off Nicholas Bilokapic and a David Wheeler effort inside the box that was gifted right him to Bilokapic.

Posh’s third consecutive defeat has seen them slipped down to fifth in the table after Barnsley scored in the 88th and 95th minute to beat Leyton Orient 2-1. Lost ground above was limited as Derby and Bolton were both held, by Shrewsbury and Northampton respectively.

Ferguson was happy to defend his squad but issued them with a challenge to prevent a disappointing end to the season.

The match was memorable for Pemi Aderoju, however, as the 20-year-old was brought on for his senior debut with five minutes to go.

He said: “It’s a very, very poor result when you concede five goals. We were just so passive, there was no urgency and our tempo and detail in our passing wasn’t correct.

“The manner of the of the way we lost and the performance was nowhere near what I expect from our team.

“The players need to determine where we are going to go for the rest of the season. Everyone will write us off because three defeats out of three is not good but we have to go again quickly.

"I’ve got to make sure I look after them and get them going again though.

“It can happen over the course of a season, we’re going through a bad run but my job now is to make sure that I defend this young squad and make sure we stick together.

“We started ok but the problem was the front two couldn’t get hold of it. We had I don’t know how many corners, didn’t look a threat from any of them. The detail in the passing was all wrong.

“Sometimes it is easy to play at 3-0 down because the pressure is off but at least we had a bit of a go for that short period.

"David has scored a good goal and then Malik has found H well and I don’t know who’s got the final touch.

"At that point, we were clearly in the ascendancy and then we conceded a really, really soft goal straight away and it knocked us. We kept huffing and puffing and did have chances to get back into it at 4-3.

"Pemi didn’t get long but at least he’s had a chance, he nearly scored. Malik did well and Ryan did well so that was a positive.”

Owing to injuries to Ephron Mason-Clark and Kwame Poku and the suspension for Michael Olakigbe, Posh made the switch to a wing back system and opted for Romoney Crichlow in place of Jadel Katongo on the left side of defence.

Posh abandoned that system in favour of the usual 4-2-3-1 at 3-0 down, taking off Jonson Clarke-Harris and Crichlow for Malik Mothersile and Jadel Katongo, and scored the first of their quickfire double just five minutes later.

The Posh boss refused to blame the change for the result though.

He added: “I changed to a back three because I had two of my best wide players out and three wingers in total out.

"It was the best way of getting Jonno into the team. Jadel is 18 and has played a lot of games recently and Romoney would give us balance. He did fine, his performance was ok but the basics of the game weren’t there today.

“When you come to Wycombe and don’t do the basics in terms of the second balls and tackles, it makes it a bad day for us.

“I don’t need to defend myself over anything I’ve done with the shape, it wasn’t anything to do with that. It was to do with the tempo, the urgency and the poor goals we lost.”