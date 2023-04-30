News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United's players must think positively ahead of League One play-off race climax, says Will Norris

Will Norris has told Peterborough United's players that they need to be positive ahead of next Sunday's (May 7, 12pm) play-off showdown on the final day of the season.

By Ben Jones
Published 30th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Will Norris kept a clean sheet for Posh against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent.Will Norris kept a clean sheet for Posh against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent.
Will Norris kept a clean sheet for Posh against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh missed the chance to make up ground on Saturday as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Bristol Rovers. The opportunity was given to them by Derby's home 1-1 draw against Portsmouth.

Instead, the two results have set up a final-day showdown between the pair for sixth place.

While Posh travel to fourth-placed Barnsley, Derby head to third-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Posh will start the day two points behind The Rams and three worse off in goal difference. If it were to come down to it, Posh have scored six more goals than Derby.

Norris, who kept his ninth clean sheet for the club on Saturday, said: "It's a real sour end to the day but it's a clean sheet and we're still in it with a game to go.

"We need to be positive and take everything into week ahead and then into the game on Sunday.

"They were a good team, tough to break down and they played the clock well. Those are all things you need to overcome if you want to get over the line but unfortunately we didn't today.

"They posed a threat but 0-0 doesn't tell the story of how dominant we were and that is disappointing.

"We said at the start of the weekend that we need to win the last two games to stand the best possible chance and nothing has changed.

"We need to beat Barnsely and see where it takes us.

"We know what is at stake and it's up to us to go out and get the job done.

"The fans have been brilliant, I can't thank them enough for their support week-in week-out. They travel really well and hopefully they do again on Sunday and we can put in a performance for them."

If Posh do not make the play-offs, Sunday's clash with Barnsley will be Norris's last for Posh with his loan deal from Burnley expiring at the end of the season.

