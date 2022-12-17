Peterborough Telegraph sports editor Alan Swann has graded the Posh players on their form and impact so far in the 2022-23 season.
Posh have used 23 players in 21 League One games this season.
One, Sammie Szmodics, is no longer at the club, but we’ve awarded a grade for the other 22.
See who’s top of the class and who must do better when the season resumes, hopefully at Charlton Athletic on Boxing Day.
Appearances and goal stats are from League One games only.
Grading key: A – The perfect student, B – Satisfactory, C – Ok, but capable of improvement, D – Must do better. E – A big disappointment.
1. DAVID AJIBOYE: E
Starts 0. Sub apps 4. Goals 0. No impact from the winger as he's not started a single game. It’s a concern if he can’t get in the side when they’re struggling badly, expecially as he was signed to suit the preferred 4-3-3- formation. He has made an impression in recent Under 21 games so hopefully a sign of better things to come.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. LUCAS BERGSTROM: C+
Starts 21. Sub apps 0. Goals. 0. An ever-present after signing on-loan from Chelsea in the summer. He made an excellent start at Posh, but he has been iffy recently with firmly struck low shots causing the 6ft 9in goalkeeper problems.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS: B-
Starts 17. Sub apps 4. Goals 2. The teenager is highly thought of by club officials which is why he's appeared in every League One game so far. It was a struggle at left-back, but he was good enough as an attacking wing-back and positively thrived once moved into an advanced midfield role. Form slipped a little in recent weeks but still plenty of promise for the rest of the season.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. DAN BUTLER: C
Starts 11. Sub apps 1. Goals 0. The left-back has understandably not come back the same after a long absence because pf injury. He's enjoyed the odd strong game, Cambridge at home was good, but he's not yet returned to his aggreessive best or contributed what he's capable of going forward.
Photo: Joe Dent