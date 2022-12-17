3. HARRISON BURROWS: B-

Starts 17. Sub apps 4. Goals 2. The teenager is highly thought of by club officials which is why he's appeared in every League One game so far. It was a struggle at left-back, but he was good enough as an attacking wing-back and positively thrived once moved into an advanced midfield role. Form slipped a little in recent weeks but still plenty of promise for the rest of the season.

Photo: Joe Dent