Peterborough United’s players produced enough quality when required to see off Salford City in the FA Cup first round.
By Ben Jones
4 minutes ago
The game finished 3-0 thanks to two late Jack Marriott goals after Posh had been content to sit back and soak up plenty of Salford pressure.
All in all, it was a professional performance that Posh never looked in trouble in.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
