Jack Marriott celebrates his goal against Salford. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United's players had too much for League Two Salford City in the FA Cup

Peterborough United’s players produced enough quality when required to see off Salford City in the FA Cup first round.

By Ben Jones
4 minutes ago

The game finished 3-0 thanks to two late Jack Marriott goals after Posh had been content to sit back and soak up plenty of Salford pressure.

All in all, it was a professional performance that Posh never looked in trouble in.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

Not troubled. The only thing of note he had to do was control a deflected Frankie Kent clearance, which he did well. 7.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

2. DAN BUTLER

A quiet night for the defender but did his job well when required. 7.

Photo: Joe Dent

3. FRANKIE KENT

An excellent return to the side. Salford swung plenty of balls into the box in the second half and Kent was there to head them away with ease. 8.

Photo: David Lowndes

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

Looked composed alongside Kent and also did his duty well when he was required to step in and make a challenge. Limped off at the end which is a concern. 7.5.

Photo: Joe Dent

League TwoSalford