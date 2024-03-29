It’s very long odds now on Posh making the automatic promotion places after a 3-1 home defeat. They will need to bounce back quickly at Orient on Easter Monday, their last game before the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final at Wembley.
Posh suffered here as too many of their better, most reliable performers had massive off days. The lowest set of marks of the season will reflect that.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
1. JED STEER
The goalkeeper was hardly at fault for two sweet volleys and a close range header. Nothing else came his way, although he might have conceded a penalty late on - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JADEL KATONGO
A real drop in standard for the right-back. His sloppy pass led to the corner which led to the first goal and he didn't get any better before his substitution early in the second half - 4. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
The captain kept trying to drive his side forward. Took up many promising attacking positions down the left and he claimed his 10th goal of the season with a precise finish, or we thought he had although video evidence suggests Joel Randall got a decisive touch - 6.5. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
4. JOSH KNIGHT
Passed the ball out from back very erratically and inexplicably chose rather than pass when clean through on goal at 2-0 down. Some haphazard defending also - 4.5. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com