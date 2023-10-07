Peterborough United’s players find their form in the second-half of the League One game against Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
They were careless in the first period, but an early substitute helped to turn the game in their favour.
There were some quality individual displays alongside some hard-working ones.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5- Poor, 4-Very poor
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
Another very easy afternoon for the Posh goalkeeper. Can't remember him needing to make a save. Dropped one hanging cross, but passed the ball ok - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
2. PETER KIOSO
He had a first 45 minutes when very little went well for him with his passing or control of the football. Linked up well with Ajiboye in the second-half though. Forced one save from the visiting keeper. Didn't have to do a lot of defending - 6.5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
Like the rest of the team he struggled with his passing before the break. He enjoyed an excellent final quarter though when his quick free kick helped Mason-Clark create the second goal and he also struck the crossbar after an adventurous run into the penalty area. As usual the ball was aimed high and long at him when defending, but he coped ok - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
He found it hard to find a teammate when passing forward in the first-half, but he was much-improved in the second-half when he also became very dominant defensively - 6.5 Photo: Joe Dent