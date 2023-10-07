News you can trust since 1948
Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh against Lincoln. Photo: David Lowndes.Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh against Lincoln. Photo: David Lowndes.
Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh against Lincoln. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's players found some better form in the second-half against Lincoln City

Peterborough United’s players find their form in the second-half of the League One game against Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 17:51 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 17:56 BST

They were careless in the first period, but an early substitute helped to turn the game in their favour.

There were some quality individual displays alongside some hard-working ones.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5- Poor, 4-Very poor

Another very easy afternoon for the Posh goalkeeper. Can't remember him needing to make a save. Dropped one hanging cross, but passed the ball ok - 6.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

Another very easy afternoon for the Posh goalkeeper. Can't remember him needing to make a save. Dropped one hanging cross, but passed the ball ok - 6. Photo: Joe Dent

He had a first 45 minutes when very little went well for him with his passing or control of the football. Linked up well with Ajiboye in the second-half though. Forced one save from the visiting keeper. Didn't have to do a lot of defending - 6.5.

2. PETER KIOSO

He had a first 45 minutes when very little went well for him with his passing or control of the football. Linked up well with Ajiboye in the second-half though. Forced one save from the visiting keeper. Didn't have to do a lot of defending - 6.5. Photo: Joe Dent

Like the rest of the team he struggled with his passing before the break. He enjoyed an excellent final quarter though when his quick free kick helped Mason-Clark create the second goal and he also struck the crossbar after an adventurous run into the penalty area. As usual the ball was aimed high and long at him when defending, but he coped ok - 7.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

Like the rest of the team he struggled with his passing before the break. He enjoyed an excellent final quarter though when his quick free kick helped Mason-Clark create the second goal and he also struck the crossbar after an adventurous run into the penalty area. As usual the ball was aimed high and long at him when defending, but he coped ok - 7. Photo: Joe Dent

He found it hard to find a teammate when passing forward in the first-half, but he was much-improved in the second-half when he also became very dominant defensively - 6.5

4. JOSH KNIGHT

He found it hard to find a teammate when passing forward in the first-half, but he was much-improved in the second-half when he also became very dominant defensively - 6.5 Photo: Joe Dent

