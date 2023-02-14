Peterborough United have better individual players than Fleetwood Town, but they lacked the nous and quality to break down well-organised opponents at Highbury.
The hosts won 1-0 to complete a League One double over Darren Ferguson’s side and in truth they became more comfortable defensively as the game wore on.
Posh played prettily, but too slowly and, after a promising run of three wins in a row, back-to-back defeats appear to have ruined their chances of making the play-offs.
Ratings key: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Below average, 4-Poor.
1. WILL NORRIS
Beaten by a close range header and wasn't called upon to make another save. An occasional iffy moment with the ball at his feet 6.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. NATHANAEL OGBETA
He didn't defend his far post well enough for the goal, but he was the main attacking threat from left-back, particularly in the first-half when he almost scored and created chances for other with fine passes and crosses. Tired in the second-half and eventually substituted, but a promising display 7.5.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. NATHAN THOMPSON
Made some positive moves from full-back in the first-half, but he also overhit several passes and he missed some tackles. Cautioned and the first Posh man to be substituted 5.5.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. FRANKIE KENT
He gave the ball away carelessly for the Fleetwood goal. Kept cumbersome forward Stockley quiet, but his distribution from the back was erratic. Taken off late on, rather pointlessly 5.
Photo: Joe Dent