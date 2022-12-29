Peterborough United celebrated a much-needed 2-0 win over local rivals MK Dons at the Weston Homes Stadium on Thursday.
Goals from Joe Ward and Ricky-Jade Jones sealed a first win in six League One matches with several players receiving a very welcome confidence boost.
It was an excellent way to finish what has been a difficult 2022 for the club.
Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Excellent, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.
1. WILL BLACKMORE
A very easy evening for the young goalkeeper. Did what he had to do competently and his huge kicking is a very useful attribute. 6.5
2. FRANKIE KENT
There were a couple of uneasy moments for the centre-back, but he also made some excellent covering blocks, interceptions and tackles 7.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Apart from chasing headers he won't ever win, this was an accomplished 90 minutes from the man in the middle of the Posh back three. Read the game well so he saw danger and dealt with it. 7.5.
4. KELL WATTS
It could be a run of games is helping this left-sided centre-back come good. He played well here apart from one miscommunication with his goalkeeper and the manager might now have a decision to make re the Newcastle loanee's immediate future 7.5.
