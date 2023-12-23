Peterborough United’s players dug deep for the second successive away game to pick up another three League One points.
Posh won 2-1 at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday after falling behind to a wind-assisted fluke goal in the second-half.
Hector Kyprianou claimed a goal and assist to earn his ‘Very Good’ rating.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world; 9-Outstanding; 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
A quiet day for the goalie. Beaten by an unstoppable fluke as a cross sailed high into the net. If he did touch a last-gasp header onto the crossbar it was his only save of the match and a rather good one. Kicked sensibly in tough conditions - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
2. PETER KIOSO
Very sloppy on the ball in the first half, but he was strong in the final half an hour when Posh came good. Defended okay - 6.5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
Another very impressive effort from the left-back. Good in possession, dogged in defence. Got out of tight situations with precise passing and a cool head. Should have had a goal assist with one fine through ball and he hit the post when popping up in the opposition penalty area late on - 8.5. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
It was a struggle to keep possession when the cetre-back tries to pass forward against the wind. But he played strongly in the second half - 7. Photo: Joe Dent