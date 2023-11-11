News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United’s players put on a performance that was just about as good as it gets in the Cambridgeshire Derby.
By Ben Jones
Published 11th Nov 2023, 15:20 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT

Posh thumped rivals 5-0 thanks in the most part to a sensational forward line. They slammed in three goals in six minutes which provided the springboard for further goals in the second half.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

A very comfortable afternoon, had to push away a couple of shots and did so with ease. 7.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

A very comfortable afternoon, had to push away a couple of shots and did so with ease. 7. Photo: Joe Dent

Praised by Ferguson for almost playing as a third centre half. Won the ball well when asked to defend and provided good support required to break down a stubborn defence in the early stages. 7.5

2. HARRISON BURROWS

Praised by Ferguson for almost playing as a third centre half. Won the ball well when asked to defend and provided good support required to break down a stubborn defence in the early stages. 7.5 Photo: Joe Dent

Cambridge played big defensive midfielder Paul Digby in a number nine out of possession to try and stop Edwards controlling the game but to little success. Still as cool as ever on the ball and pushed forward well. 7.5.

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

Cambridge played big defensive midfielder Paul Digby in a number nine out of possession to try and stop Edwards controlling the game but to little success. Still as cool as ever on the ball and pushed forward well. 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent

Had very little defending to do, look good on the ball and part of a very comfortable Posh performance. 7.5

4. JOSH KNIGHT

Had very little defending to do, look good on the ball and part of a very comfortable Posh performance. 7.5 Photo: David Lowndes

