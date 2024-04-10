Posh outclassed their struggling visitors and really should have won by a much bigger margin, one small complaint on an otherwise satisfactory night.
The most important fact was the three points though as they kept alive their hopes of a top two finish.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
1. JED STEER
Redundant apart from collecting back passes and playing the ball out from the back until making an outstanding save in the final moments, one worthy of a decent mark on its own - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JADEL KATONGO
Just the odd passing lapse in an otherwise solid display from the right-back. Defensively untroubled against unambitious opponents and pushed forward in support of his winger when he could - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
The captain is playing with so much confidence and it continued here. Very little defending to do so spent most of the time rampaging forward in tandem with Ephron Mason-Clark. Some good crosses and one that was headed in by a Vale defender. He's three from three from the penalty spot after another cool conversion from 12 yards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
4. JOSH KNIGHT
A first clean sheet in 10 games will be welcomed by the defence even if they didn't have to work hard to achieve it. Knight was dominant and legged it forward when possible usually to good effect. Fouled for the penalty which effectively killed the game off - 7. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com