Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United gets away from Anis Mehmeti of Wycombe Wanderers.

Peterborough United's players couldn't keep the pace up after making a strong start at Wycombe Wanderers

Peterborough United’s players still can’t find a consistent winning formula away from home.

By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago

They had the boost of a first-half lead at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, but failed to take the rest of their scoring chances against a limited home team.

Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Oustanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

Barely made a save all game. Beaten by two close range finishes and a breakaway when he's been sent upfield for a corner 6.5.

Photo: Joe Dent

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

Much better on the ball, particularly in the first-half when he forced the Wycombe 'keeper into a low save. Defended solidly with most of the problems coming down the other side of the Posh defence 7.

Photo: Joe Dent

3. DAN BUTLER

Wycombe attacked down his side often and he didn't always cope. Made some interceptions, but offered little going the other way. 6.

Photo: Joe Dent

4. JOSH KNIGHT

Strong display from the former Wycombe defender. He defended powerfully for the most part and one superb first half run forward should have led to Posh going 2-0 ahead. 8.

Photo: Joe Dent

Wycombe Wanderers
