Darren Ferguson asks for more from his players against Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Oxford after failing to convert their domination of the ball into chances.

The point still, however, took them into the play-offs places by virtue of goals scored after Derby were beaten 2-0 at home by Ipswich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson was left frustrated though that his side could not further improve their place in the top six. A win against a team who now haven’t won in 12 matches would have taken Posh up to fifth.

Oliver Norburn and Jack Taylor can't believe that Posh failed to beat Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent.

“It was a disappointing result,”Ferguson conceded. “The lads gave everything and their application was outstanding but there was just a lack of quality.

"I’m disappointed and a little bit angry with the players because of my high expectations. They are much better than what they showed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We lacked the quality to break them down. It was attack vs defence in the second half. We tried everything we could. We changed formation and personnel but nothing worked.

"I gambled with the back three because I knew their wide players would counter on us, but we had to go for it. I then put another striker on and put Kwame Poku at wingback. I tried my best, but it was one of those games when we just needed a bit more quality.

"We struggled in the wide areas, in terms of balls coming in. We needed something to break for us, a decision to go for us, but it just wasn’t to be.

“Our home form isn’t as good as our away form at the moment and the reason is that teams sit deep against us. When teams open up, we cause them problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You get days like today and the most important thing is that we didn’t lose the game."

“You never know it could turn out to be a good point. It’s got us into the play-offs with seven games to go and, most people would have bitten your arm for that. There will be twists and turns. People might look at the fixture list and think that’s, it but it’s not.

“The last seven games of the season are not like that. There will be some crazy results. We have to make sure we are not on the end of some.”

Posh will be looking to strengthen their grip on the play-off places on Good Friday when they travel to Shrewsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad