Posh celebrate taking the lead against Cambridge in October.

Posh head to the Abbey Stadium on Saturday (12:30pm) on a six-game unbeaten run in the league- five wins and a draw- their longest of the season.

The run has catapulted Posh into fifth place in the table, with a two-point cushion over Derby.

Cambridge, meanwhile, are in the midst of a revival of their own having won two and drawn one of their last three games.

The draw came on Easter Monday did Posh a considerable favour, as they held Bolton 1-1 thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser.

They now sit three points from safety, after looking as if they could be cut adrift a few weeks ago.

For this reason, Darren Ferguson is expecting a difficult game but urged his players to treat it the same as any other, despite it being the first Cambridgeshire Derby in the league at the Abbey since the 0-0 draw in December 2001.

He said: “I knew we’d have to go on our most consistent run to get into the play-offs and fortunately we’ve managed to do that up to now and we have to go and finish that off in the remaining five games.

"At the moment, we’re playing to a consistent level and achieving consistent results and we have to carry that on, only then will that be enough.

"It’s a game we’re all looking forward to. It’s going to be an exciting game, an important game for everyone, especially the fans.

“We will be prepared for whatever they decide to do, whether it be high press, low block or whatever, we’ve come up against both recently and done a lot of work on where the space will be.

“I’ve seen them a few times this season when I was on my break, more when they were doing very well. They’ve got some good players and they will be very well organised. They’ve picked up and are fighting for everything, confidence-wise they’ve grown in recent weeks.

“The preparation and what I’ll be saying to the players is to treat it like we have done the last few games. We’ve got 90 minutes in front of us to be better than the opposition and get the result we need and then we’ll move onto the next one. We can’t get caught up in the occasion and just have to stick to the game plan.”