A 2-0 defeat flattered Posh who were well off the pace throughout with only goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom enhanced his reputation.
RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
The lanky goalkeeper made two excellent saves before the break and stood his ground well in the second-half. A comfortable Posh man of the match. 8
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
2. JOSH KNIGHT
Started in the middle of a back three presumably to try and counter the pace and ability of strong home forward Ryan Hardie. He never looked comfortable though and was soon moved back to the right. He was at his best in a flat back four in the second-half, although rarely that convincing 5.5
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
This was a rude awakening for the teenager. He never looked happy when confronted with pace and aggression and his ill-judged attempted tackle helped Plymouth open the scoring. Hooked at half-time and understandably so. 5.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
4. FRANKIE KENT
The entire Posh defence was all at sea by the Devon coast and Kent's lazy leg which conceded a blatant second-half penalty rather summed it all up. 5.
Photo: Joe Dent