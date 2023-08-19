Peterborough United’s players were brought down to earth with an almighty bump as they became the first team to lose a Football League game at Northampton Town for over 20 years.
The fact it took a ridiculous goal in the final minute to finally end that run won’t be of any consolation.
Posh played well in for long spells, but wasted numerous great positions without testing the home goalkeeper.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
He could well have been unlucky to fall victim to an assistant referee with eagle eyesight, but it was still a poor piece of judgement that gave Cobblers their win. One strong save in the first-half, but quiet otherwise 5. Photo: Joe Dent
2. PETER KIOSO
It was a decent display from the right-back who defended well and showed some good thrust going forward against a former club.. One wasted cross from a good position - 8. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
The left-back played well. One superb early cross almost led to a goal for Randall and one second-half pass should have led to a goal for Mason-Clark. Posh got worse when he went off - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
A couple of rare passing errors in the first-half, the second of which led to a scoring chance. He was solid apart from those moments 7. Photo: Joe Dent