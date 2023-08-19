News you can trust since 1948
Joel Randall of Peterborough United battles for the ball with Patrick Brough of Northampton Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comJoel Randall of Peterborough United battles for the ball with Patrick Brough of Northampton Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Peterborough United's players came down to earth with a bump in Northampton

Peterborough United’s players were brought down to earth with an almighty bump as they became the first team to lose a Football League game at Northampton Town for over 20 years.
By Alan Swann
Published 12th Aug 2023, 18:09 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 18:03 BST

The fact it took a ridiculous goal in the final minute to finally end that run won’t be of any consolation.

Posh played well in for long spells, but wasted numerous great positions without testing the home goalkeeper.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor

He could well have been unlucky to fall victim to an assistant referee with eagle eyesight, but it was still a poor piece of judgement that gave Cobblers their win. One strong save in the first-half, but quiet otherwise 5.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

He could well have been unlucky to fall victim to an assistant referee with eagle eyesight, but it was still a poor piece of judgement that gave Cobblers their win. One strong save in the first-half, but quiet otherwise 5.

2. PETER KIOSO

PETER KIOSO

It was a decent display from the right-back who defended well and showed some good thrust going forward against a former club.. One wasted cross from a good position - 8.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

HARRISON BURROWS

The left-back played well. One superb early cross almost led to a goal for Randall and one second-half pass should have led to a goal for Mason-Clark. Posh got worse when he went off - 7.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

RONNIE EDWARDS

A couple of rare passing errors in the first-half, the second of which led to a scoring chance. He was solid apart from those moments 7.

