It finished 2-1, but that’s a scoreline that did scant justice to the Posh performance. Hector Kyprianou and Ephron Mason-Cark scored the goals and only the failure to convert several other promising positions caused concern.
There were some outstanding individual displays from Posh who have stayed fourth in the table.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
1. JED STEER
Made a terrific save 10 minutes from time to keep Posh in front. Good with the ball at his feet - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JADEL KATONGO
It wasn't a convincing display either when defending or with the ball at his feet. He was up against Orient's best player in fairness - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
The captain was superb from start to finish. Took up intelligent positions, moved forward well with the ball and passed superbly. One rather fortunate assist, but should have had another in the second half. The odd issue defensively, but mostly very dominant - 8.5. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
4. JOSH KNIGHT
Defensively very strong even in the second-half when Orient sent the big lads on. Passed the ball pretty well also, apart from the odd underhit one. Assisted on the second goal with a fine header - 8. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com