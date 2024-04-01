Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh at Orient. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comRonnie Edwards in action for Posh at Orient. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Peterborough United's players bounced back to form to keep hopes of a top two finish just about alive

Peterborough United’s players showed strong character to win their League One fixture at Leyton Orient on Easter Monday.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 17:52 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 18:04 BST

It finished 2-1, but that’s a scoreline that did scant justice to the Posh performance. Hector Kyprianou and Ephron Mason-Cark scored the goals and only the failure to convert several other promising positions caused concern.

There were some outstanding individual displays from Posh who have stayed fourth in the table.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Made a terrific save 10 minutes from time to keep Posh in front. Good with the ball at his feet - 7.

1. JED STEER

It wasn't a convincing display either when defending or with the ball at his feet. He was up against Orient's best player in fairness - 6.

2. JADEL KATONGO

The captain was superb from start to finish. Took up intelligent positions, moved forward well with the ball and passed superbly. One rather fortunate assist, but should have had another in the second half. The odd issue defensively, but mostly very dominant - 8.5.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

Defensively very strong even in the second-half when Orient sent the big lads on. Passed the ball pretty well also, apart from the odd underhit one. Assisted on the second goal with a fine header - 8.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

