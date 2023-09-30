Peterborough United players responded to their midweek mauling from the manager to deliver a batting victory over Bristol Rovers.
It wasn’t pretty at times, but Posh stood up well to a pretty strong visiting team. There was certainly no shortage of fight to go with the flashes of skill and two goals.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5- Poor, 4-Very poor
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
The goalkeeper was well protected by his defenders to the extent he didn't have to make a meaningful save. His kicking wasn't great, but it was generally safe - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JADEL KATONGO
The Manchester City loanee delivered a very steady and composed Football League debut at right-back. Left early in the second-half after appearing to go down with cramp - 7. Photo: David Lowndes
3. JOSH KNIGHT
He's a real battler at centre-back. He's far from error free, especially in possession, but he is full of commitment. He finished the game playing well at right-back when his dashes forward caught the eye - 6.5. Photo: Joe Dent
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
His 100th Posh appearance was as efficient as most of the other 99. Covered others well and made key interceptions and clearances - 7. Photo: Pete Norton