Posh beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 thanks to two goals from skipper, and a left-back don’t forget, Harrison Burrows in an incredible finish to a game that never really caught fire for 85 minutes.
Posh won’t care about that after beating a team they have struggled against in recent encounters. The celebrations in front of the 22,500 fans were a great spectacle at the end of the game.
Ratings reflect the winning of a trophy as well as the actual individual displays.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
1. JED STEER
Made a couple of decent saves in the first-half, left his line well to deal with Wycombe's set-piece threat. One poor pass out from his area caused alarm, but only beaten by an accurate volley - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JADEL KATONGO
Sadlier was a handful for the right-back, but the forward's influence waned as the game wore on. Katongo also got forward well and forced a fine save with a terrific 25-yard effort in the first-half - 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
There are few superlatives left to describe the impact the young skipper is having on this side. Two goals, one well struck, and the other rather fortunate, but he gets rewarded for taking up great positions and for possessing a wand of a left-foot. A comfortable man of the match - 9. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
4. JOSH KNIGHT
There were some careless passes, but he defended his territory well despite a strong physical challenge from Kone. A threat when attacking Posh set-pieces - 7. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com