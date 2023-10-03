News you can trust since 1948
Peter Kioso in action for Posh at Carlisle. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comPeter Kioso in action for Posh at Carlisle. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Peter Kioso in action for Posh at Carlisle. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United's players are not learning from their mistakes as two more points are thrown away

Peterborough United’s players keep making the same mistakes and it cost them dear at Carlisle United on Tuesday.
By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 17:51 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 22:30 BST

Some of the football Posh delivered at Brunton Park was a joy to watch, but they didn’t turn great positions into goals and had to settle for a 1-1 draw after conceding a 95th minute goal.

There was some poor decision-making in the closing minutes as Posh struggled to see the game out.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5- Poor, 4-Very poor

One of his quietest nights of the season. No shots to save and only beaten by an outrageous deflection - 6.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

One of his quietest nights of the season. No shots to save and only beaten by an outrageous deflection - 6.

Very good in the first half when he was a constant threat down the right wing and also defended robustly. Less effective after the break, but a strong display was ruined somewhat by a deflection he could have avoided ending up in the back of the net - 7.

2. PETER KIOSO

Very good in the first half when he was a constant threat down the right wing and also defended robustly. Less effective after the break, but a strong display was ruined somewhat by a deflection he could have avoided ending up in the back of the net - 7.

Tidy on the ball, but Posh needed more against a deep-lying defence. His set-pieces offered no threat and Posh scored from one as soon as he went off. Defending was hit and miss - 5.5.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

Tidy on the ball, but Posh needed more against a deep-lying defence. His set-pieces offered no threat and Posh scored from one as soon as he went off. Defending was hit and miss - 5.5.

Another strong display from a centre-back who is playing consistently well. Made a couple of vital interventions and passed the ball forward as well as the midfielders - 8.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

Another strong display from a centre-back who is playing consistently well. Made a couple of vital interventions and passed the ball forward as well as the midfielders - 8.

