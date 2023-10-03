Peterborough United's players are not learning from their mistakes as two more points are thrown away
Peterborough United’s players keep making the same mistakes and it cost them dear at Carlisle United on Tuesday.
By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 17:51 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 22:30 BST
Some of the football Posh delivered at Brunton Park was a joy to watch, but they didn’t turn great positions into goals and had to settle for a 1-1 draw after conceding a 95th minute goal.
There was some poor decision-making in the closing minutes as Posh struggled to see the game out.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5- Poor, 4-Very poor
