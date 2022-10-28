Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris is pumped up for derby day,

But he insists that energy will be channelled into winning another three points towards the club’s Sky Bet League One promotion push.

“We know how massive the game is for everyone in Peterborough,” Clarke-Harris said. "There is a lot of excitement and hype, and the players feel it as well, but we have to look past that and concentrate on getting three points.

"That’s what we’re interested in and that’s what we will be concentrating on.

Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates his 11th goal of the League One season against Accrington Stanley. Photo: David Lowndes.

“There are good vibes around our place at the moment after two very good wins and we want to make that work for us again.”