Peterborough United's players are 'hyped and excited' about the big derby battle, but they are also very focused
Skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris admits the Posh players are ‘hyped and excited’ about Saturday’s big derby clash with Cambridge United.
But he insists that energy will be channelled into winning another three points towards the club’s Sky Bet League One promotion push.
“We know how massive the game is for everyone in Peterborough,” Clarke-Harris said. "There is a lot of excitement and hype, and the players feel it as well, but we have to look past that and concentrate on getting three points.
"That’s what we’re interested in and that’s what we will be concentrating on.
“There are good vibes around our place at the moment after two very good wins and we want to make that work for us again.”
Clarke-Harris scored his 11th League One goal of the season against Accrington on Tuesday.