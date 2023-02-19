Harrison Burrows started and impressed for Posh in the 3-0 win over Morecambe on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent.

That is the verdict of Harrison Burrows, who helped Posh break a two-match losing run with a dominant 3-0 win at Morecambe on Saturday.

The game followed a similar pattern to the disappointing Fleetwood defeat on Tuesday, with Posh controlling the ball for large parts, but this time they were clinical and managed to score three times in the opening half an hour to make the points safe.

Posh were not able to make up any ground on the major play-off chasers ahead of them given victories for Barnsley and Wycombe but did restore confidence ahead of a showdown with long-time leaders Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, who dropped to second after being held to a 0-0 draw by Fleetwood at the weekend.

Burrows was recalled to the side for his first start since Darren Ferguson returned in January at Morecambe after starting McCann’s final game in charge on New Year’s Day.

He said: “I’m delighted, after the week that we’ve had, we really needed that win and the boys are full of confidence in the changing room. It was good to go 3-0 up so early; that clinical edge we showed was exactly what we needed in the other games but we didn’t show that until today. The defence played really well today too.

“The message from the gaffer was to remain positive because our performances have been good just we haven’t been able to find that final edge. We’ve spoken about sticking to how we want to play and the goals will take care of themselves.

“We have to put other teams to one side and just focus on ourselves and take each games as it comes.

“I’m delighted to have the manager back and a lot of the players are too because we have got a very good structure to our performances and a realt confidence since he’s came back.

“We’ve come off today full of confidence . We’ve got to go into the Plymouth match like any other game, we can’t look into their results or how they’ve been playing, just set up how the gaffer wants to play and give it 100 percent. At London Road, there is going to be a big crowd so we’re going to be full of confidence.”

Starting with the Plymouth match, Posh face a tough test of seven matches in 21 days, including playing three promotion contenders, Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday and Shrewsbury, in their next four matches.

