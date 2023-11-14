Peterborough United's players almost let an impressive opening go to waste but then fought back from the brink
Peterborough United’s players rescued themselves at the 11th hour at Salford in the FA Cup.
By Ben Jones
Published 14th Nov 2023, 23:57 GMT
Posh were so good in the first half to battle back from going a goal down to lead 3-1 but then let their standards drop in the second half to be taken to extra time and then to trail 4-3, only to rescue themselves and come out victorious in the penalty shootout.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
