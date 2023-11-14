News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Peterborough United players celebrate during the penalty shoot out. Photo: Joe Dent.Peterborough United players celebrate during the penalty shoot out. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United players celebrate during the penalty shoot out. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United's players almost let an impressive opening go to waste but then fought back from the brink

Peterborough United’s players rescued themselves at the 11th hour at Salford in the FA Cup.
By Ben Jones
Published 14th Nov 2023, 23:57 GMT

Posh were so good in the first half to battle back from going a goal down to lead 3-1 but then let their standards drop in the second half to be taken to extra time and then to trail 4-3, only to rescue themselves and come out victorious in the penalty shootout.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

An up and down night, made plenty of good saves but did see the ball fly past him four times. He also very nearly gave the game away with a terrible pass at 3-3. Yet, he's stepped up in the shootout to make two saves and see his side through. 7.

1. FYNN TALLEY

An up and down night, made plenty of good saves but did see the ball fly past him four times. He also very nearly gave the game away with a terrible pass at 3-3. Yet, he's stepped up in the shootout to make two saves and see his side through. 7. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Set pieces were not up to the quality required as several hit the first man. Didn't make as much of an impact as Posh' other wide men. 6.

2. HARRISON BURROWS

Set pieces were not up to the quality required as several hit the first man. Didn't make as much of an impact as Posh' other wide men. 6. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Not a great night for the defence. On several occasions, players were left unmarked from balls into the box. 6.

3. ROMONEY CRICHLOW

Not a great night for the defence. On several occasions, players were left unmarked from balls into the box. 6. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Made some big tackles and blocks when Posh were under pressure in the game. 7.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

Made some big tackles and blocks when Posh were under pressure in the game. 7. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page