Peterborough United's play-off rivals gamble on a rookie manager, big boost for Plymouth ahead of Posh trip

Peterborough United’s play-off rivals Wycombe Wanderers have gambled on a rookie manager to steer the side to a top six place in League One.

By Alan Swann
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
New Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).
New Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

As expected legendary Chairboys’ boss Gareth Ainsworth left the club on Tuesday after 10 years in charge to join Championship side QPR.

And Wycombe moved quickly to install their former playing hero and coach Matt Bloomfield as Ainsworth’s replacement.

Bloomfield’s managerial experience is limited to four months in charge of League Two strugglers Colchester United. He did win a manager-of-the-month award there as he moved the Essex club up from 21st place to 18th.

Plymouth Argyle received a significant boost ahead of their trip to Posh on Saturday by booking a Wembley appearance in the Papa John’s Trophy. The Pilgrims beat League One rivals Cheltenham 3-2 on penalties in their semi-final after a 1-1 draw. Former Posh and Plymouth midfielder Ryan Broom saw his penalty saved.

Accrington Stanley host Bolton in the second semi-final on Wednesday evening.

