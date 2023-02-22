New Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

As expected legendary Chairboys’ boss Gareth Ainsworth left the club on Tuesday after 10 years in charge to join Championship side QPR.

And Wycombe moved quickly to install their former playing hero and coach Matt Bloomfield as Ainsworth’s replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bloomfield’s managerial experience is limited to four months in charge of League Two strugglers Colchester United. He did win a manager-of-the-month award there as he moved the Essex club up from 21st place to 18th.

Plymouth Argyle received a significant boost ahead of their trip to Posh on Saturday by booking a Wembley appearance in the Papa John’s Trophy. The Pilgrims beat League One rivals Cheltenham 3-2 on penalties in their semi-final after a 1-1 draw. Former Posh and Plymouth midfielder Ryan Broom saw his penalty saved.