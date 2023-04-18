Peterborough United's play-off fate will be decided by one point, plus data experts predict how many points Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle will get - picture gallery
Posh saw their play-off bid dented after a shock 2-0 defeat to Cambridge United..
It leaves them a point behind Bolton but a point ahead of Derby County in a three-horse race for the final two play-off places.
Posh face a trip to Accrington tonight, while Wanderers have a trip to Burton Albion. Faltering Derby have a long trip to Exeter City as the season reaches a gripping finale.
The latest supercomputer is predicting a fight that is going to go all the way.
Will Posh be in the top six? Here’s what the supercomputer thinks.
