Posh saw their play-off bid dented after a shock 2-0 defeat to Cambridge United..

It leaves them a point behind Bolton but a point ahead of Derby County in a three-horse race for the final two play-off places.

Posh face a trip to Accrington tonight, while Wanderers have a trip to Burton Albion. Faltering Derby have a long trip to Exeter City as the season reaches a gripping finale.

The latest supercomputer is predicting a fight that is going to go all the way.

Will Posh be in the top six? Here’s what the supercomputer thinks.

1 . Plymouth Argyle - 96pts (+31) Win the league: 45% Promoted: 83% Play-offs: 19% Photo: Tom Dulat Photo Sales

2 . Ipswich Town - 95pts (+59) Win the league: 46% Promoted: 90% Play-offs: 19% Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield Wednesday - 91pts (+41) Win the league: 4% Promotion: 40% Play-offs: 79% Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

4 . Barnsley - 90pts (+40) Win the league: 4% Promotion: 43% Play-offs: 85% Photo: George Wood Photo Sales