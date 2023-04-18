News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United hold a one point cushion on Derby County in the race for the play-offs.Peterborough United hold a one point cushion on Derby County in the race for the play-offs.
Peterborough United's play-off fate will be decided by one point, plus data experts predict how many points Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle will get - picture gallery

Posh saw their play-off bid dented after a shock 2-0 defeat to Cambridge United..

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 14:49 BST

It leaves them a point behind Bolton but a point ahead of Derby County in a three-horse race for the final two play-off places.

Posh face a trip to Accrington tonight, while Wanderers have a trip to Burton Albion. Faltering Derby have a long trip to Exeter City as the season reaches a gripping finale.

The latest supercomputer is predicting a fight that is going to go all the way.

Will Posh be in the top six? Here’s what the supercomputer thinks.

Give us your predictions on how the promotion run will shape up via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Posh news, here.

Win the league: 45% Promoted: 83% Play-offs: 19%

1. Plymouth Argyle - 96pts (+31)

Win the league: 45% Promoted: 83% Play-offs: 19% Photo: Tom Dulat

Win the league: 46% Promoted: 90% Play-offs: 19%

2. Ipswich Town - 95pts (+59)

Win the league: 46% Promoted: 90% Play-offs: 19% Photo: Michael Steele

Win the league: 4% Promotion: 40% Play-offs: 79%

3. Sheffield Wednesday - 91pts (+41)

Win the league: 4% Promotion: 40% Play-offs: 79% Photo: Dan Mullan

Win the league: 4% Promotion: 43% Play-offs: 85%

4. Barnsley - 90pts (+40)

Win the league: 4% Promotion: 43% Play-offs: 85% Photo: George Wood

