All football was postponed at the weekend after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Posh will hold a minute’s silence before the game, black armbands will be worn by players and officials, flags wil be flown at half mast and the National Anthem will be played in stadiums.

A statement issued by the EFL today read: ‘The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday 13 September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.

‘A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.

‘With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and Clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.