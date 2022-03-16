Peterborough United’s plan to combat the unique playing style of Swansea City and claim a much-needed Championship win

Posh manager Grant McCann.

Swansea boast the best possession stats in the division and yet sit 16th. They are the lowest ranked team Posh have yet to face at home so it’s a vital game for McCann’s men in their battle against the drop.

Posh will move off the bottom with a win following Derby County’s 3-1 defeat at Blackburn last night. But a point for Reading at Bournemouth and a win for Barnsley at home to Bristol City has increased the need for three points. Posh are currently seven points from safety with just 10 matches to go.

“I’ve come up against Russell’s teams at MK and Swansea before and they have a unique style of play,” McCann said. “They are very much possession-based and they can be very hard to play against as they rotate players all the time. It’s not unusual for their centre-half to turn up at centre forward!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swansea manager Russell Martin (right) with his assistant Luke Williams. Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty Images.

“We will have to be disciplined in terms of shape and structure. We will have to concentrate and our communication must be good from number one to number 11. But we also have to make sure we carry a threat.

“I’ve been been pleased with three of my five games in charge, but we were nowhere near where we need to be in the other two.

“We have done well in the last two games so now we have a platform to kick on and win some games.”