Peterborough United's Pemi Aderoju heads into the National League South on loan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pemi Aderoju had returned to Peterborough United after a loan at National League side Boston United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pemi Aderoju has joined National League South side Farnbrough FC on loan for the rest of the season.

The club recalled the 20-year-old from National League side Boston United to facilitate the new loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pilgrims currently who sit 23rd in the table with 19 points from 26 games.

Pemi Aderoju comes on for his Peterborough United debut. Photo: Joe Dent.

Aderoju made three starts in the National League and 12 starts in all competitions, scoring three times in a total of 29 appearances for the club.

After being involved in a couple of under 21 games for Posh, Aderoju has headed back out on loan to the Saunders Transport Community Stadium.

Farnborough currently sit in 12th position, comfortably in midtable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aderoju joined Posh in January 2024 from Biggleswade FC, having scored 12 goals in as many games that season.

He was handed his first team debut for Posh, away at Wycombe last February.

Farnborough boss Spencer Day said: “Really excited! One of the three main target that I’ve been going for. It’s been long-winded.

“Look, there’s a little bit of a punt on him. He’s young, he’s come from Step Four when he was 18, scoring goals for fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve looked at a lot of videos. He needs a chance, but he’s very exciting.

“He’s buzzing to be here. We’re very grateful to Peterborough United. Give him a little bit of time. I hope he hits the ground running really hard.

“He’s going to be a great threat in both boxes. Potentially here we’ve got a very exciting nine for the rest of the season.”