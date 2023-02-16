Posh boss Darren Ferguson during the heavy home defeat at the hands of Bolton Wanderers. Photo: David Lowndes.

​A home hammering by Bolton Wanderers and a narrow defeat at Fleetwood Town, coupled with successive wins by their closest rivals Barnsley and Wycombe, left Posh nine points off the top six with 17 matches to play.

The average points tally required to finish sixth over the last decade is 74, but given the form of other candidates a few more might be needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite predicting no wins against current top six sides it’s still possible to get to 74 points, but that would only have been good enough for ninth place last season.

Wycombe finished sixth on 80 points last term. Plymouth also reached 80 points and finished seventh.

The current form of the top six and Wycombe suggests they could all reach 80 points this season so Posh may have to eke out six more points than we’ve suggested to get a place at the post-season party.

Here’s how Posh could get to 74 points. They currently have 44.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Feb 18 v Morecambe (a) W2-1.

A must-win against a struggling team who have been good at home lately though.

Points tally: 47

Feb 25 v Plymouth (H) L1-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh always lose to the best teams.

Points tally: 47

Feb 28 v Charlton (H) W2-0

The Addicks are ordinary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Points tally: 50

Mar 4 Sheff Wed (A) L0-3.

In the in-form title-chasing Owls will be too strong

Points tally: 50

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mar 7 Shrewsbury (H) W1-0

The Shrews are over-achieving and surely can’t keep going?.

Points tally: 53

Mar 11 Cheltenham (H) W2-0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh have been good at home against relegation battlers

Points tally: 56

Mar 14 Burton (A) D1-1

Rarely a happy hunting ground for Posh and Burton are improving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Points tally: 57

Mar 18 Lincoln (A) D1-1

The Imps usually draw at home, all of 14 games so far!

Points tally: 58

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mar 25 Derby (H) L1-3

Easy pickings at London Road for the best teams this season.

Points tally: 58

Apr 1 Oxford (H) W1-0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxford have had a poor season.

Points tally: 61

Apr 7 Shrewsbury (A) L0-1.

Another ground Posh tend to struggle at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Points tally: 61

Apr 10 Exeter (H) W3-0

The Grecians have lost their goal threat.

Points tally: 64

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apr 15 Cambridge (A) W1-0

Our local rivals look doomed.

Points tally: 67

Apr 18 Accrington (A) W2-1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poah to overcome another struggling side.

Points tally: 70

Apr 22 Ipswich (H) L1-3

The Tractor Boys should finish the season well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Points tally: 70

Apr 29 Bristol R (H) W3-2

Some good forwards on the pitch in this one.

Points tally: 73

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 7 Barnsley (H) D1-1

Posh will be praying there remains something on this game.

Final points tally: 74.​

​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​

​