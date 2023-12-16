Fleetwood Town manager Lee Johnson admitted the sheer pace of the Peterborough United forward line hurt his side in Saturday’s League One fixture at Highbury.

Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United closes down Jack Marriott of Fleetwood Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh won 1-0 courtesy of a deflected strike from Archie Collins, but they dominated possession and created enough chances to have won by a far greater margin.

Johnson’s team battled away and enjoyed a heroic display from goalkeeper Jay Lynch, but still succumbed to a sixth straight defeat in all competitions without scoring a goal.

Fleetwood remain in the bottom four, three points from safety ahead of a trip to leaders Portsmouth next weekend.

"It was a massive effort from us in a game no-one gave us a chance of getting anything from,” Johnson stated. “And yet we created a couple of chances that should have delivered an equaliser. Their goalkeeper also made a very good save.

"We rode our luck in the first 15-20 minutes, but after that I felt we did ok. The big difference though was pace and they have so much of it, particularly in wide areas and we struggled to cope with it when we got stretched.

"Pace changes games and we have to find some in January. Having said that I saw a team that was together, that worked hard, that defended ok and one which had belief. We tried to be positive in a 4-2 formation.

"But as often happens with teams that are struggling we didn’t have any luck. Their goal was a deflection.

"We must be fighters not victims though and we well fight. We have to get through season and next year I am convinced we will be so much better.”