Posh had too much pace, too much energy and too much quality for the Imps who were fortunate not to receive an even bigger drubbing.
There were some outstanding individual displays.
RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
Fumbled one low cross in the first-half, but he impressed the home fans with two outstanding slide tackles outside his penalty area. Caught crosses well 7.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
Plays with the energy of a 21 year-old. The odd rash decision, but he made some strong runs forward and defended dangerous Anthony Scully so well he was taken off at the break. 7.5
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
3. HARRISON BURROWS
The youngster is still happier going forward than when defending. His volleyed pass from a clever free kick routine deserved to lead to a goal. Given some uncomfortable moments by Jordan Garrick in the first-half, but secure after the break until replaced by Joe Tomlinson late on. 7.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
A bit of a mixed bag from the young defender who conceded possession a few times in dangerous areas before lifting a fine through ball to set Marriott on the way to his second goal 6.5.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com