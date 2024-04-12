Record TV deal has been confirmed by the EFL.

EFL clubs have unanimously agreed a record domestic rights deal with Sky Sports over a five-year period with over 1000 matches to be broadcast each season.

The arrangement will involve guaranteed payments of £895m and £40m in marketing benefits to be shared by Championship, League One and League Two clubs.

In total, 1,059 EFL matches are set to be broadcast across existing Sky Sports channels or live via a Sky Sports streaming destination available on TV and mobile devices.

Each season Sky Sports will broadcast a minimum of...

328 Sky Bet Championship matches

248 Sky Bet League One matches

248 Sky Bet League Two matches

All 15 Play-Off matches

All 93 Carabao Cup matches

All 127 EFL Trophy matches

Each League weekend fixture round will see 10 live EFL fixtures shown. Five matches will be shown from the Sky Bet Championship and five split between Leagues One and Two For the first time fans will be also able to watch every match from the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy.

All opening day, final day, and midweek fixtures in the Sky Bet EFL will be shown live, as will all games played on Bank Holidays including Easter, Boxing Day and New Year's Day alongside the matches played in Sky Bet League One and League Two during international breaks.

No game kicking off at 3pm will be screened. More notice about planned TV games will be given to supporters.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream all the EFL action and get access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, contract-free with a NOW Day or Month Membership.