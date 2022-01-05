Peterborough United’s on-loan midfielder returns to West Ham United

Peterborough United’s on-loan midfielder Conor Coventry has been recalled by parent club West Ham United.

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 12:08 pm
Conor Coventry in action for Posh.

Coventry failed to hold down a regular place in the Posh starting line-up after moving leaving the Hammers on a season-long loan. West Ham have therefore activated their right to call him back.

Coventry (21) started just four Championship matches for a struggling side and made eight substitute appearances, a disappointing return for the Ireland Under 21 captain who was pursued relentlessly by Posh in the summer,

Posh are not expected to announce any new signings today (January 5),

West Ham United