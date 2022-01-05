Peterborough United’s on-loan midfielder returns to West Ham United
Peterborough United’s on-loan midfielder Conor Coventry has been recalled by parent club West Ham United.
Coventry failed to hold down a regular place in the Posh starting line-up after moving leaving the Hammers on a season-long loan. West Ham have therefore activated their right to call him back.
Coventry (21) started just four Championship matches for a struggling side and made eight substitute appearances, a disappointing return for the Ireland Under 21 captain who was pursued relentlessly by Posh in the summer,
Posh are not expected to announce any new signings today (January 5),