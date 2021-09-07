Peterborough United have struggled so far on their return to the Championship (W1 D1 L3) and currently sit just outside the relegation zone on four points.

However, Posh have endured very narrow 1-0 losses in their past two matches – with the defeat to title-challengers West Brom coming with an unfortunate 94th minute goal.

Darren Ferguson will be hoping his ten summer signings can help his side avoid the drop this season after their long awaited return to the Championship.

Here are Peterborough’s odds to be relegated from the Championship in comparison to their fellow newly promoted sides...

1. West Brom Sky Bet - 15/8 William Hill - 9/4 bet365 - 9/4 Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales

2. Fulham Sky Bet - 6/4 William Hill - 6/4 bet365 - 13/8 Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

3. AFC Bournemouth Sky Bet - 10/1 William Hill - 12/1 bet365 - 12/1 Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales