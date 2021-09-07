PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: A general view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Peterborough United and West Bromwich Albion at London Road Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Peterborough United's odds to be RELEGATED from the Sky Bet Championship following transfer deadline day - compared to Blackpool and Hull City

Here are the bookies odds for Peterborough United to be relegated this season.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 12:46 pm

Peterborough United have struggled so far on their return to the Championship (W1 D1 L3) and currently sit just outside the relegation zone on four points.

However, Posh have endured very narrow 1-0 losses in their past two matches – with the defeat to title-challengers West Brom coming with an unfortunate 94th minute goal.

Darren Ferguson will be hoping his ten summer signings can help his side avoid the drop this season after their long awaited return to the Championship.

Here are Peterborough’s odds to be relegated from the Championship in comparison to their fellow newly promoted sides...

1. West Brom

Sky Bet - 15/8 William Hill - 9/4 bet365 - 9/4

2. Fulham

Sky Bet - 6/4 William Hill - 6/4 bet365 - 13/8

3. AFC Bournemouth

Sky Bet - 10/1 William Hill - 12/1 bet365 - 12/1

